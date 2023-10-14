People Want Change As BJP-Led Govt Has Put Them To Difficulties: J&K Cong Chief

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani said on Saturday that the people in the Union Territory and across the country want a change as they have been put to difficulties by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function where some politicians from the city joined the Congress, Wani said they would invite senior leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to address various programmes in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the party’s recent win in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls, he said the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance fared very well and asserted that whenever the Assembly polls are held in Jammu and Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies will be ”wiped out”.

”When the polls take place, people will go out to vote and express their anger against the BJP through it,” the Congress leader said.

He also expressed confidence that the Congress will emerge as the single-largest party in Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)