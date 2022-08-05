People, political activists fed up with deceitful politics, fake promises: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: On the second consecutive day, more leaders and activists from traditional political parties made their entry into the Apni Party’s fold in Uri region of Baramulla district.

Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, who is on his two-day visit to Uri, gave a warm welcome to the new entrants into the party fold.

Many groups and individuals from traditional political parties such as National Conference (NC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and People’s Conference (PC) joined Apni Party in an exciting event organized at the Rest House in Bandi Uri, where Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari greeted the new entrants into the party fold.

On the occasion, Bukhari said, “It is heart-warming to see that people, especially the political leaders and workers, have been realizing the fact that Apni Party is the only party in J&K that holds an unambiguous and practicable agenda. Our clear-cut agenda attracts people to join our hands in every part of the Union Territory (UT).”

He advised new entrants to boost their political activities to serve the people in their respective areas.

He added, “Not only that people have been facing miseries due to the enduring strife here, but they also are dejected with the deceitful politics of the conventional political parties and their leaders. They have been desperately looking for someone who does not mislead them further. We are committed to a truthful politics that will fetch a prosperous future for the people.”

Pertinently, Apni Party leader Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari was on his two-day tour to Uri. His tour was aimed to gauge the present political scenario and assess the public issues in this border region.

Large groups and individuals from various political parties and Panchayat bodies including Congress leader Abdul Qayoom Pathan and Raja Mukhtar Khan, who has been associated with the National Conference for the past 40 years joined the party even on the arrival of Bukhari to the Uri.