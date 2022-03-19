People of J&K cannot be divided: Altaf Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari said that people of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be divided despite attempts to create hatred among the people of the two regions.

Addressing a Jammu Lawyer’s meet, Altaf Bukhari said, “The issues and aspirations of the people of both the regions are common and hence, the attempts to divide them will never succeed.”

The meet was organized by Spokesperson of Apni Party and Senior Advocate Nirmal Kotwal, Vice President Legal Cell Apni Party, Adv Zulker Nain Sheikh and General Secretary Legal Cell Kuldeep Singh

“A section of people in Jammu celebrated the removal of Art 370 but gradually they too realized that their Statehood status has been downgraded to Union Territory, unemployment has increased to historic level and the developmental activities have stopped”, he added.

“With absence of good governance, the people of Jammu also started raising their voice demanding restoration of Statehood and democratic systems in J&K by holding assembly elections. The people are in distress and they have no hope,” he said.

“The lawyers are the important segment to protect democratic system and the judiciary provides justice when it is strong. Therefore, we need to have an elected and democratic Govt in place to end the suffering of the people without regional or religious bias,” he said.

Earlier, he was presented a memorandum of demands by the lawyers of Jammu concerning various issues being faced by them. The Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari assured them that their demands would appropriately be mitigated.

Prominent among those who were present on the occasion include Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President Choudhary Zulfikar Ali, Vice President, Javed Mustafa Mir, State General Secretary Vijay Bakaya, General Secretary, Vikram Malhotra, General Secretary Syed Asgar Ali, Provincial President Jammu Manjit Singh, State President Women Wing Namrta Sharma, etc.

The lawyers who attended the meeting included senior Advocates Surinder Kour, BS Manhas, JP Gandhi, Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, Ajay Sharma, Kishore Kumar, Rajinder Chanyal, Anup Parihar, BK Bhat, Babu Ram Manhas, Roni Ji, Deepika Mahajan, (Joint Secretary Bar Association Jammu) Adv Aditya Sharma, (Youth Lawyers Association- Jammu, General Secretary) Yasir Khan, Ex-Vice President Bar Association – Jammu Sachin Gupta, etc.