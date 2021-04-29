People of 20 villages suffer as Health Sub-Centre Kanjali lying closed

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Apr 29: A Health Sub-centre is the most peripheral and first point of contact between the primary health care system and the community but such a sub-centre in village Kanjali in Sub-Division Katra have been lying closed for last 5-6 days, thereby depriving them of basic health facilities.

“A Sub-centre provides interface with the community at the grass-root level, providing all the primary health care services but we people are lacking all such facilities,” said Dhani Ram, an elderly villager.

He said around 5000-6000 people of about 20 villages are dependent on this sub-centre which remains closed usually. A doctor used to come occasionally but for last 5-6 days, he is also missing and the sub-centre has been lying closed.

People suffering with different ailments come here after travelling miles on foot but they have to go back disappointed, seeing lock on the door of the sub-centre.

Another villager, Prabhu Dayal said this sub-centre was established around 40 years back and his family had donated the land for this sub-centre but he regretted that in last 4 decades, authorities did not bother to upgrade this sub-centre. He said for last some days the sub-centre is lying closed and when he telephonically contacted the doctor posted in the sub-centre, he told me that he has been shifted in Reasi.

“A single doctor was running this sub-centre and providing health facilities to the villagers but after his shifting, villagers are concerned. Though there are four officials (including the doctor) posted in the sub-centre, but they seldom used to come and now for last some days, nobody is coming,” he added.

When contacted, CMO Reasi Rajiv Kumar Sharma said that he has asked the BMO to visit the sub-centre and submit report as to why it has been lying closed when four officials are posted there. He said the doctor posted there has been assigned Covid duties at CHC Katra and one pharmacist is sick but why other two staff members are not attending their duties is a matter of probe.