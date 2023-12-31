People masters of their destiny if they use vote power wisely: Bukhari

* Hold elections without delay: GH Mir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 31: Apni Party president Mohd Altaf Bukhari today said that the party is committed to ensuring a shining future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and its people.

He vowed that when the Apni Party receives the public mandate through the democratic process, it will ensure the social, political, and economic empowerment of the J&K people and protect their constitutional rights.

He made these comments while addressing the party’s public rally at Chichloora Kunzer in north Kashmir’s Tangmarg constituency.

Bukhari urged people to value their votes and not misuse them by falling into the trap of emotional sloganeering and fake promises made by traditional parties. “Power lies with you, as it is said that people are the fountainhead of power. However, over the past seven decades, you have undermined the power of your vote by giving it away to traditional parties who only wanted to attain and retain power to create empires for themselves. You must use your vote wisely and not allow these conventional parties to allure you with fake promises any more,” he added.

“Unlike traditional parties, Apni Party does not belong to any political family; rather, it is the party of the masses. I request that you strengthen this party with your support so that it can implement its pro-people agenda, ensuring permanent peace, durable prosperity, and equitable development across Jammu and Kashmir. J&K has suffered hugely over the years due to political uncertainty and conflict. Apni Party is exceptional in having both the potential and the will to ensure a shining future for Jammu and Kashmir. I appeal to you to give us a chance to realise this dream,” Bukhari said.

Party’s senior vice president, Ghulam Hassan Mir, appealed to the Central Government to hold Assembly elections in J&K without any further delay. He said, “I want to address the Prime Minister of the country, humbly asking him why the people of Jammu and Kashmir are being deprived of their democratic right to choose their own representatives if the region is treated like any other State or UT of the country.”

Mir emphasised that J&K needs an elected Government to address grave issues such as rising unemployment and infrastructural deficits.

Senior leaders Ishfaq Mir, r Mohd Altaf Baigh, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Abdul Karim Dar, Shaheen Bhat, Firdousa Jee, Abdul Majid Khanday and others were also present on the occasion.