People in Kargil protest against Massacre of Hazara Shia community

KARGIL: Despite Bone chilling temperatures, People in Kargil today protested against the Massacre of 11 people of Hazara Shia community in Machh area of Balochistan in Pakistan.

After the Friday Prayers, hundreds of people carrying black flags and placards and chanting slogans against the killings of minorities in Pakistan participated in a protest rally organized by the Anjuman Jamiyat Ullama Isna Ashriya Kargil (AJUIAK).

AJUIAK, Ladakh leader Murtaza Khalili condemned the terrorist attacks on the Shia Hazara community and other religious, ethnic minority communities in Pakistan. He said, terrorists in Pakistan are targeting Shia Minorities in Pakistan and also targeting other minorities including Hindu, Christians, Sikhs and even Sunnis.

He expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs and also with the Hazara community at large. Khalili said, the terrorists have no relation with any Sect of Islam and termed them as the enemies of Islam.

Imam Jumma Wal Jamait Sheikh Hassan Waizi appealed to the Indian Government to file a strong protest against the killings of minorities in Pakistan with their government.

Meanwhile, another protest rally under the leadership of Imam Jumma Wal Jamait Larchey Masjid in Pashkum was organised against these brutal killings.