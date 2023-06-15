People Breaths Freely Now As Centre Pushed Last Nail Into Coffin Of Terror In J&K: BJP

SRINAGAR, Jun 15: Bharatiya Janat Party (BJP) on Thursday said that people are breathing freely now as the centre has pushed the last nail into the coffin of terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

From real integration with the Union of India to pushing the last nail into the coffin of terror, J&K breathes freely now” BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said in a statement here today.

He said Prime Minister Narender Modi’s nine years in office entails restoration of peace in J&K and making it a safe destination for travellers and investors from across the world.

“Thakur said real integration of J&K with the Union of India by scrapping Article 370 on August 5, 2019 is the biggest achievement of the Modi led government”.

The BJP leader said the peaceful Working Group meeting of G20 Conclave in Srinagar goes to the credit of PM Modis and the event reflected the changing times in Kashmir and peoples deep yearning for peace and stability’.

He said that in the coffin of terrorism, last nail was pushed and the local militant recruitment was brought to zero. Stone pelting, street protests, closure of schools, colleges besides the shutdown of markets is a history now.

“For the first time, democracy is flourishing across J&K in every nook and corner. Militancy is on the verge of death bed and the last nail has been pushed in its coffin”, he said and added “People are breathing freely just because of PM Modi’s efforts.”

Thakur said that the investment in J&K to Rs 75,000 crore by this year end, five times the investment that happened in the past 74 years holds promise about the huge turnaround in the economic and developmental scenario in the Union Territory.

“The influx of tourists has crossed an all time high mark of 1.80 crore last year, this year the numbers are expected to go over two crore, which reflects the success of various initiatives taken during the past nearly four years, post abrogation of Article 370,” he added.

Thakur asserted that the BJP believes in inclusive Jammu and Kashmir, with every segment of society, irrespective of region, religion, race or caste having equal opportunities to prosper and progress. (Agencies)