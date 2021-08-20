People block NH in protest against killing of three teenagers

Police arrests driver, seizes Scorpio

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 20: Irate people today blocked the Jammu -Pathankot National Highway in front of Government Medical College (GMC), Kathua in protest against the killing of three teenagers by a rashly driven Scorpio late last night and demanded stern action under law against the driver.

The protestors blocked the National Highway for over one hour raising slogans and demanded immediate arrest of the driver responsible for the killing of three teenagers at Muthi Jagir late last night. They did not allow any vehicle to cross the NH and there was a huge jam upto three kms on both sides of the NH.

The protestors including relatives of the three deceased and the villagers in large numbers rushed to the GMC Kathua early in the morning and later launched a strong protest blocking the Highway demanding arrest of the driver and seizure of the vehicle.

Later the SSP Kathua, Romesh Chander Kotwal and ASP rushed to the spot and pacified the protestors. They informed them that the driver has been arrested and he will be dealt under the law. On this assurance the protestors dispersed and lifted the road blockade.

Kathua Police later in a handout said the hit and run case which took place late last night was solved by it within hours of incident in which three pedestrians died. It said one accused was arrested and the vehicle involved was seized.

The arrest was made under the overall supervision of SSP, Kathua Romesh Chander Kotwal.

Police said acting on the reliable information that one unknown speedy vehicle hit few pedestrians at Muthi Jagir near a temple. It swung into action and on the basis of inputs the Scorpio bearing Registration Number HP13-2488 that had crushed the three pedestrians who were walking on road side and accused had fled away. Acting swiftly on the same the Police team of Police Station (PS) Kathua led by Inspector, Om Parkash Chib, SHO Kathua under the supervision of DySP Headquarters, Kathua , Shammi Kumar seized the involved vehicle and also traced its driver within hours who was identified as Rakesh Kumar, son of Ram Lal of Rakh Hushiari, tehsil Marheen, Kathua. The police after seizing the vehicle arrested the driver. The three pedestrians who died on spot namely Sunil Kumar, 22, son of Prem Nath, Chandan Kumar, 14, son of Tara Chand and Aniket Sharma , 18, son of Ghara Ram were residents of MuthiJagirNagri. All the deceased were shifted to GMC Kathua for further proceedings soon after the accident late last night. Police registered a case FIR No 384/2021 U/S 279/304A IPC at Police Station Kathua.

Later the bodies of all three teenagers were handed over to their family members for last rites after completion of all legal formalities.