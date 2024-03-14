People Being Misled Over CAA; Nobody’s Citizenship To Be Snatched: Rajnath

Barpeta (Assam), Mar 14: Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said people are being misled over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, asserting that the legislation would not take away the citizenship of anyone living in India.

Addressing a rally in Assam’s Barpeta, he said the CAA will grant citizenship to religiously persecuted people who came to India till 2014 from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Singh was campaigning for BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad’s candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury, who is contesting the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, currently being represented by Congress MP Abdul Khaleque.

“The people are being misled over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act… I assure you that this Act will not take away the citizenship of any people. It would only grant citizenship,” the defence minister said.

The Centre on Monday implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Singh also said with the consecration of the Ayodhya temple, “nobody can stop the establishment of ‘Ram Rajya’ in India”. (Agencies)