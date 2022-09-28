Penguin to publish the Biography of Lata Mangeshkar

KOLKATA, Sept 28:

On the eve of the 93rd birthday of India’s most iconic vocal artist Lata Mangeshkar, Penguin Random House India has announced the acquisition and publication of her biography titled, Lata: A Life in Music.

Originally written in Hindi by writer-poet Yatindra Mishra, this is its timely and monumental translation by the award-winning writer and translator, Ira Pande.

Celebrating art in its totality and telling the life story of India’s most loved singer of all time, this book is scheduled to release early 2023 under Penguin’s Vintage imprint.

The author, Yatindra Mishra, says, ‘Lata di is an artist of global repute; it has been a real honour to see this well-loved and awarded book find new readers in English.’

Yatindra Mishra’s decade-long dialogue with Late Mangeshkar has resulted in a book that goes beyond the conventional and explores the lesser-known aspects of this great artist, introducing the readers to Lata Mangeshkar as an intellectual and cultural exponent and providing a rare glimpse into the person behind the revered enigma. It is an exclusive peek into her life?both personal and professional.

On the English edition, translator Ira Pande says, ‘to translate Yatindra Mishra’s book while bringing forth the sweet purity of Lataji’s voice, her genuine humility and dedication to her music has been both a challenge and a joy.’

The original Hindi version of this book, Lata: Sur-Gatha, won the 64th National Film Award and the MAMI Award for Best Writing on Cinema (2016?17).

Thrilled to be publishing the book and calling it a ‘go-to source to know more about the life story behind the most recognized voice across generations,’ is Chirag Thakkar, Commissioning Editor, Penguin Press, Penguin Random House India.

Among stellar writers and public figures who have endorsed the book are Gulzar, Shubha Mudgal, Kavita Krishnamurthy and others.

(AGENCIES)