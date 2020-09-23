Pence’s airplane returns to airport after striking bird

Washington, Sep 23:Vice President Mike Pence’s airplane struck a bird on Tuesday upon takeoff from a New Hampshire airport, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said.
Pence was returning to Washington from a campaign event at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford, New Hampshire.
When Air Force Two took off from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird. A senior administration official, who was not authorised to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the vice president and his entourage were in no danger. (AGENCIES)
