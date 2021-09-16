Peaceful atmosphere achieved after lot of sacrifices: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 16: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today visited Shopian district and chaired joint security review meeting.

The DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The security review meeting was attended by DIG South Kashmir Range, Abdul Jabbar, DIG South CRPF, NS Nagi, Brig 12 Sector RR, Brig NS Grewal, SSP Shopian, Amritpal Singh, CO, 14th BN CRPF, Vishwal Khandwal, CO 178 Bn CRPF Surjeet Kumar, CO 34 RR Shaket Bhardawaj, CO 15 Gadwal, Austhosh Thapliyal, CO 44 RR AK Singh and jurisdictional officers of the district.

While addressing the meeting, the DGP emphasized that police must continue to deal strictly with elements involved in pushing the youth towards terrorism. He directed the officers to identify and book the persons involved in these activities. He said that forces should remain more vigilant in view of increased infiltration bids by terrorists from across the IB/LOC so that nefarious designs of anti peace elements are foiled. He said that many successful operations on the borders have not only thwarted infiltration bids considerably but also killed many infiltrating terrorists. He stressed for intensified operations against the terrorists and also directed for stringent action against the elements involved in narco trade.

The officers apprised the DGP J&K regarding the security measures put in place and operations underway.

The DGP while addressing the joint darbar of jawans and officers said that because of their dedicated work, the overall situation has improved drastically. He said that Pak sponsored elements are trying hard to spread false and fabricated stories and propaganda by circulating some old videos and added that strong action will be taken against the elements involved in these activities.

Citing the examples of Manjakot, Thannamandi and Nowshera encounters, the DGP said that elements across the border are continuously trying to foment trouble and disturb peace in the UT by pushing terrorists here. He said that the peaceful atmosphere has been achieved after a lot of sacrifices and hard work and we would not allow anybody to disturb it.

Later, the DGP inaugurated a CCTV monitoring system at the Police Control Room (PCR) Shopian.