Peace Prevailed In Jammu And Kashmir Amid Planned Conspiracy By Pak: J&K Top Cop

SRINAGAR, Aug 2: Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that peace prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir amid planned conspiracy by Pakistan.

“In Jammu and Kashmir peace has been hunted for a long time with a planned conspiracy of Pakistan due to which large number of lives of people, Police and Security forces have been lost due to terrorism”, DGP said during the flagging off the Police Station teams at Commando Training Center (CTC) Lethpora, Awantipora on Wednesday.

He said it is our duty to protect the prevailing peace which has been achieved after great sacrifices.

He said that people are living better lives in the changing scenario, adding that boys and girls are focusing on their careers and that protecting and securing their lives is our priority. He hoped that in near future the youth of J&K will perform diligently in every sphere.

DGP said that Pakistan and its agencies are still hatching conspiracies to lure our youth in hybrid form and radicalizing them to kill innocent people.

He said that it is our mission to put an end to their conspiracies and uproot all anti national elements from J&K adding that only then Jammu and Kashmir will reunite with its past glory.

He said higher authorities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are all praises for the good work of Police and security forces in restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

DGP said that it doesn’t bring any happiness for forces to kill any terrorist adding that terrorists also have families and their parents have dreamt of educating their children and seeing them prosper adding that we also hope that leaving the path of violence youth of today would lead a better life.

He appealed to all those youths who are still lured by fake narratives of Pakistan to shun the path of violence. He said that Pakistan is gifting drugs to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir as they did in Punjab.

He lauded the role of people and said that without their support and cooperation it was not possible to bring normalcy here.

A Parade-Cum-Flagging off ceremony of “Peace & Stability” Teams established under Operational Capabilities Augmentation of Police Stations (OCAPS) was held at CTC and DGP flagged off the PS Teams in 21 Bunker Vehicles to Police Station consisting of 290 officers and officials for their deployment with 21 Police Stations across Kashmir valley besides 5 Marksman vehicles to CRPF.

DGP also took the salute at an impressive parade presented by the contingents on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion the DGP J&K while welcoming the senior officers of CAPFs, Army expressed gratitude to them for being the utmost important part of team J&K Police who desires to improve the changing situation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that these Peace & Stability Teams are dedicated to 21 Police Stations in Kashmir Valley for augmenting them in ensuring peace and stability of their jurisdictional areas.

Stating that the Police Station is the first place for the People to contact DGP said that all the possible facilities are being provided through Policing to the public at Police Stations. He said that any matter whether it is Crime, Verification, Law and Order, Security, Civic Action and in good or bad times Police Stations are the first responder for the people.

From 8th Aug to 20th Aug events with the motto “Meri Matti Mera Desh, Mitti Ko Naman Veeron Ko Vandan” will be organised in the country, DGP said that lets us together remember and pay tributes to all martyrs who gave supreme sacrifices of their lives for the people and for the integrity and sovereignty of the Country. (AGENCIES)