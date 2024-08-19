PDP Releases List Of Constituency In-Charges; Iltija To Oversee Bijbehara

SRINAGAR, Aug 19: The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said that it had finalised the list of constituency in-charges ahead of the Assembly elections that are set to commence from September 18 this year.

As per the official handout by the party, Abdul Rehman Veeri has been given the task to oversee things for Anantnag East constituency.

For Devsar, it said that the constituency should be taken care by Sartaj Ahmad Madani.

While the charge for Anantnag was given to Dr. Mehboob Beg, the charge for Char-i-Shareef was given to Gh. Nabi Lone Hanjura.

The list also carried a surprise by mentioning Mehbooba’s daughter, Iltija Mufti as in-charge for Bijbehara in south Kashmir. The constituency is party’s bastion.

Gh. Mohi-ud-din Wani has been given the charge of Watchi.

Waheed-ur-Rehman has been assigned the task for Pulwama. While the constituency of Tral has been assigned to Rafiq Ahmad Naik.