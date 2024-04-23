PDP Has Become BJP’s C-Team, Says Omar Abdullah

Kokernag (J&K), Apr 23: The PDP has become the BJP’s C-team and people should only look towards INDIA bloc candidates in the Lok Sabha elections to defeat the communal forces, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Abdullah made the remarks while speaking to reporters after an election rally in south Kashmir’s Kokernag.

He said, “We have said from the start. If we have to defeat the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, if we have to defeat the communal forces trying to spread poison across the country, people should only look towards candidates of the INDIA bloc — National Conference candidates on three seats of Kashmir and Congress candidates on two seats in Jammu.”

The National Conference, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress are constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc. However, the PDP is contesting the Lok Sabha elections independently while the Congress and the National Conferenece have joined hands for the polls.

Abdullah further said, “The rest have connections with the BJP somewhere — be it B-team or A-team who hold late-night meetings with (BJP leader) Tarun Chugh or the PDP. (BJP leader) Mushtaq Bukhari has openly announced to cast his vote in favour of (PDP chief) Mehbooba Mufti.”

The National Conference vice-president said he understands the PDP chief will put pressure on the BJP to make Bukhari change his statement.

“I take it that Mehbooba Mufti will put pressure on the BJP to get Mushtaq Bukhari to change his statement but the cat is out of the bag now. After the A-team and the B-team, the PDP has now joined as the C-team of the BJP,” Abdullah added.

Mehbooba joined the electoral fray from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat after the National Conference refused to accommodate the PDP chief, citing its victory from all three Lok Sabha constituencies in the Kashmir Valley in 2019.

Asked about the BJP not fielding incumbent Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal, Abdullah said it does not concern him.

“It is an internal matter of the BJP. I am only concerned that the Congress should field the right candidate from Ladakh as we are contesting there together. There should be no room for a BJP win there,” he added. (Agencies)