PDP get another jolt as sr leader Abdul Haq Khan resigns

Srinagar, Nov 6: Mehbooba Mufti led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has received another jolt after senior leader and former minister Abdul Haq Khan resigned from the party.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister and senior PDP leader Khan declared his exit from active politics.

The 69-year-old, Khan, said he would like to say that his heart presently is not accepting any political atmosphere due to health reasons and family issues.

“I want to take a complete rest for the time being,” he said.

Khan is a Kashmiri politician, lawyer, and former Minister for Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj and Law & Justice, Jammu and Kashmir under PDP-BJP coalition government.

Khan was elected from Lolab constituency in frontier Kashmir’s Kupwara district in 2008 and 2014.

Born at Lolab, Khan is a Law graduate and he started social activities as a student of Sri Pratap College in 1974.

He took to politics in 1983 and joined the People’s Conference. In 2002 he contested polls as an independent candidate and later in 2003 joined PDP.

He was minister during Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti’s governments.

“For the past over three years I have been out of political affairs due to health, other reasons and I could not find any space for myself in politics where I could contribute”, he said .

He said during these three years he was just attending social functions to keep in touch with my people at my native place and keep seeing my party workers only.

The PDP appointed a new candidate as incharge of the constituency and may have been selected as candidate who is doing his work, for that reason.

“I thank the people of Lolab constituency who gave me lot of love and I too as an MLA and minister worked to my best for the people and for that I feel very satisfied for my contribution,” he added.

He said, “I have no plans for the future so far.” (Agencies)