JAMMU, Aug 30: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday released the list of constituency in-charges for eight assembly segments.

As per the PDP official list, Adv Aditya Gupta has been appointed in-charge for Jammu East constituency, Rajat Gupta for Jammu West, Er. Darshan Mangotra for Jammu North, Romesh Chandar Verma for Bani, Akhter Ali for Billawar, Joginder Singh for Basohli, Vishal Salgotra for Hiranagar and Bachan Lal for Vijaypur assembly segment.