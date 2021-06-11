PDD issues curtailment schedule for June 11 to June 30

JAMMU: Due to extreme hot weather conditions and resultant overloading of electrical infrastructure at Grid Station level, 33 KV lines and 33/11 KV Receiving Stations, the Power Development Department shall enforce load shedding in different areas w.e.f June 11 to June 30, 2021.

During the load shedding, the power supply to Kheriyan, Rawpur, Puran Da Kotha, Bhadroud and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 4:00 AM to 5:00 AM and 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Trilokpur Exchange, Sari Rakwal, Jaseetpur, Pouni Chak and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 3:00AM to 4:00 AM and 8:00PM to 9:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Tatrayal, Karloop, Chatha, Partap Morh, Kanachak Shapur, Tikori, Gurdwara Basti, Ghomanshan Nagrota, Rathoa, Koluchak adjoining areas shall remain affected from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Marh, Halqa, Marh Bagh, Kullian, Gangori, Gadi Dinachak smailpur Partap Morh, Chathi, Galwada, Gajansoo, Ratanpur, lohri Chak Dainchak, Chak Lal Din and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Manorma Vihar, Udheywalla, Anand Nagar, Domana, Lower Machclian, Nagbani KC Colony, Udheywalla, Gopinath Ashram and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 12:00 PM TO 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM To 7:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Khanpur, Rakh, Trilokpur, Bohri Camp, Swarn Colony and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Pounichak, Santra Morh, Anand Nagar and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Shakti Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Rajpura, and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM, 2:00 AM to 3:00 AM and 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Rehari, Sarwal, Subash Nagar, Area adjoining to State Board and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM, 3:00 AM to 4:00 AM and 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Shopping Complex Bakshi Nagar, Sarwal, Mehaspura, Rehari and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM, 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM, 4:00 AM to 5:00 AM and 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Gurha Bakshi Nagar and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 1:00 AM to 2:00 AM, 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Gole Gujral and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Ashok Nagar, Bhagwati Nagar, Puran Nagar and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Mohinder Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Patel Nagar, Garden Avenue, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas Talab Tillo, Jain Nagar, Vishal Nagar, Gole Puli, Friends Lane and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Bus Stand and Hari Market shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Indra Chowk, B.C Road shall remain affected from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Dogra Hall, Kachi Chowni shall remain affected from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to New Plot shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Rehari, Exchange Road shall remain affected from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Manda Karan Nagar shall remain affected from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Khadika Talab, Kanak Mandi, Rajinder Nagar and Peer Mitha shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Gujjar Nagar shall remain affected from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Wazarat, Part of Raghunath Bazar shall remain affected from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Pacca Danga, Moti Bazar Parade, Pahari Mohalla shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Link Road, Purani Mandi, Central Basic School shall remain affected from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Upper Gummat and Jewel shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Lower Gumat shall remain affected from 11:00 Am to 12:00 Noon and 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

However, the power supply to Durga Nagar, Dogra Nagar, Nand Public School and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Paloura, Bread Factory and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 1:00 AM to 2:00 AM and 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Behind Police Station Roop Nagar, Gujjar Colony shall remain affected from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM and 2:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Upper Roop Nagar, Buta Nagar and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 3:00 AM to 4:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Chanore, Govt Quarter, Chandi Mata Ladhaki Hostel, Patoli and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM and 4:00 AM to 5:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Chanore, part of Durga Nagar lower and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 9:10 PM to 10:00 PM and 3:00 AM to 4:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Kot, Kangla morh, Bhalwal, Nardni, Sang Talab, Thather Laxmipuran, Patta Kesar Swaran Vihar, Rajinder Nagar Jagti, Migrant Colony Nagrota Toll Post, Gharota, Amb Thathi and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Seri Pandita, Maryali, Patta, Pooja Colony, Upper Ther, Rajinder Khelli , Ganga Nagar, Bharart Nagar, Sukhi Nehar Jagti Migrat Colony Khalati, Koll Jagir, Narain Nadore Kattal Battal and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Jail Kot, Kali kham Bantalab Market, Gurha Brahmana Jagti Migrat Colony, Ranjan, Jandial, Agore and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Jhajjar Kotli, Dami, Churta, Gaganpur, Domail, Nandni, Suketar, Janakha, Area around SMVD University Dansal, Samral, Kanyala etc shall remain affected from 5:00 AM to 8:00 AM, 1:00 PM to 3 PM, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11: 00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Jindhrah, KIshanpur, Manwal, Surinsar, Chalana Challan Kanyala, MIlatary Station Kanyala, Kishanpur etc shall remain affected from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Mishriwala, Kanachak,, Purkhoo, Kangral, Deraharrian shall remain affected from 5:00 AM to 7:30 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Domana, Purkhoo, Patoli, Barnai Gum Pull, Chori pur, Mansal shall remain affected from 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM, 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM, 8:00 PM to 9.30 PM and 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Sua No 1, Gatkhyal, GRIF, Bawa Talab, Shamachak Chak Mani Pulla shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, 9:30 PM to 11:00 PM and 1:00 AM to 2:00 AM.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Akhnoor city and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 10:30 PM and also from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM and 10:30 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Sohal and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 11:30 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Domana, Domi and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 11:30 AM to 12:00 Mid Night.

Similarly, the power supply to Channi Tamma and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM, 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Bhalwal Bhara, Rajpura and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Rakhi Muthi and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 10:30 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Sohal Bhalwal, Jad, and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM and 10:30 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Jourian town, Bakore, Mahan Chak, Dhonchak and adjoining areasshall remain affected from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 11:30 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Border Migrant, Troti Mandi Maira Kotha, Madi Walla, Muthi Mahra and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 11:30 AM to 12:00 Mid Night.

Similarly, the power supply to Khour town, Hamipur, Thanger Rajwal and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Gigiral, Nikkiyan, Sainth, Naraiyna, Pahariwala and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Chak Malal, Mattu, Datiyal, Pallanwala, Kote Mara and adjoining areas and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Kharah, Thandi Chui, Sujaol, Channi Panjoot and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM and 12:00 Mid Night to 1:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Dhanger, Rajwool, Azal Malal, Chak Bhawan and adjoining areas and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM and 1:00 AM to 2:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Kotali Tanda, Daskal, Gadrama. Sunail and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM and 10:30 PM to 11:30 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Basva Gangyal and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM and 11:30 PM to 12:30 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Dori Dhanger, Kalyar and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 12:30 AM to 1:30 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Handwal, Bagina, Tanu, Kheri, Rabta and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Mathwar Rati, Sarore and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Sector 1, 3, 4, 5 & 7 Channi Himmat, Matto Colony, JK. Plaza and Cremation Site Channi shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 07:00 AM, 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM, 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM, 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 12:00 Night to 01:00 AM and 03:00 AM to 04:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Gujjar Colony, Sector 5, 6 & 7 Channi Himmat, Dilli Bypass upto Hyundai Showroom Channi shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00AM, 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM, 01:00 AM to 02:00 AM and 04:00 AM to 05:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to By-pass Channi upto Wave Mall, Chatha, Hazi Mustafa Colony Sunjwan, Sector, 1, 2 & 3 Channi Himmat, Police line Channi Himmat shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 Night, 02:00 AM to 03:00 AM and 05:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Ashok Nagar, Sanjay Nagar and Part of Shastri Nagar shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 07:00 AM, 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM, 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM, 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 12:00 Night to 01:00 AM and 03:00 AM to 04:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Sector 5, 7 & 9 Nanak Nagar and some parts of Sanjay Nagar shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00AM, 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM, 01:00 AM to 02:00 AM and 04:00 AM to 05:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Shastri Nagar, Digiana, Rani Talab and some parts of Sanjay Nagar shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 Night, 02:00 AM to 03:00 AM and 05:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Sector C Sainik Colony, National Highway and Chowadi shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Sector F & C Sainik Colony shall remain affected from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 Night.

Likewise, the power supply to Sector E & G Sainik Colony shall remain affected from 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM and 12:00 Mid Night to 01:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Sector B, D & E Sainik Colony, Heritage School and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM and 01:00 AM to 02:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Sector B Sainik Colony shall remain affected from 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM and 02:00 AM to 03:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Sector C & D Sainik Colony shall remain affected from 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 03:00 AM to 04:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Vidayata Nagar Bathindi, Narwal, Quasim Nagar, Rajeev Nagar and Raika shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 07:00 AM, 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM, 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM, 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 12:00 Night to 01:00 AM and 03:00 AM to 04:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Transport Nagar, Mandi and Transport Yard shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00AM, 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM, 01:00 AM to 02:00 AM and 04:00 AM to 05:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Shanker Nagar, Channi Rama, Transport Yard shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 Night, 02:00 AM to 03:00 AM and 05:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Bathindi and Sunjwan shall remain affected from 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 3:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM, 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12: Mid Night.

Likewise, the power supply to Bathindi and Malik Market shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM, 8:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM and 12:00 Mid Night to 01:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Jeevan Nagar, Ajeet Nagar, Maha Kali Nagar, Sanat Nagar, Babliana, Akali Kour Singh Nagar shall remain affected from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM and 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Digiana Pulli, Flat Shastri Nagar Parts of Sanjay Nagar shall remain affected from 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM and 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Digiana, Digiana Camp, Govind Nagar, Chib Mohalla and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to National Highway Gangyal, Kumar Mohalla, Durga Mandir Near MMC College Vikas Vihar, Bazigar Mohalla & Part of Bablinan shall remain affected from 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 Mid Night.

Similarly, the power supply to Pushkar Ashram Sect. 1 Printing Press Gangyal Sect. 3, Gangyal Sect. 2, Gangyal S.E. Mohalla Near Convent School Gangyal Sect. 2 Nallah shall remain affected from 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM and 12:00 Mid Night to 01:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Raina Colony, Vishal Colony Parts of Babliana shall remain affected from 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM and 12:00 Mid Night to 01:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Babliana, Dashmesh Nagar, Green Avenue & Rajeev Gandhi Hospital & Colony shall remain affected from 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM and 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to BSF, Rohi Morh shall remain affected from 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Shivaji Chowk, Sector: 4, 14 & 11 Nanak Nagar and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 07:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM and 02:00 AM to 03:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Basant Vihar, Sector, 7 10 & 13 Nanak Nagar shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 11:00 AM to12:00 Noon, 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 Mid Night and 03:00 AM to 04:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Dogra Acedmy, Sanjay Nagar, Dudhar Dhari Mandir, Extn. Gandhi Nagar, Part of Sectors. 1, 3 , 5 & 11 Nanak Nagar shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM, 12:00 Mid Night to 01:00 AM and 04:00 AM to 05:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Sector: 11, 12, 3, 6 & 8 Nanak Nagar shall remain affected from 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 01:00 AM to 02:00 AM and 05:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Part of Gandi Nagar, Saraswati Vihar, Shiv Market RBI shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 07:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM and 02:00 AM to 03:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Valmiki Colony, Part of Gandhi Nagar & Shastri Nagar shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 11:00 AM to12:00 Noon, 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 Mid Night and 03:00 AM to 04:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Bahu Plaza & Trikuta Nagar shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM, 12:00 Mid Night to 01:00 AM and 04:00 AM to 05:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Trikuta Nagar, Div Com Office, Vodafone Office shall remain affected from 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 01:00 AM to 02:00 AM and 05:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Narwal Pain, Colonel Colony, Ajit Nagar, Satwari, Belicharana Farm shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 07:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM and 02:00 AM to 03:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Jawahar Nagar, Chapri Mohalla shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00PM, 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM and 03:00 AM to 04:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Satwari Cantt,Nai Basti,Ram Pura,Ashok Nagar shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM, 12:00 AM to 01:00 AM and 04:00 AM to 05:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Ashok Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Haji Pura Vijay Park shall remain affected from 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 01:00 AM to 02:00 AM and 05:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Miran Sahib, Basti, Pream Nagar, Singh Pura, Kashmiri Basti, Simbgal Morh, Liink road,Railway Patri shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM, 12:00 AM to 02:00 AM and 04:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Kotli, Pirthpur, Nogran, BadriNagar, Smapur,Phyinder,Kothey,Bangarh,Maralian,Ratyan,Krpind,Makhanpur,Tanda,Bagachanna,Jindehar,Chawala Kothey shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM, 02:00 AM to 04:00 AM and 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Rangpur, Mothey, Dher, Sandha, Khanachak, Purobhana, Kotli Galabana, Basti, Rangpur Basti shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM, 12:00 AM to 02:00 AM and 04:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Langerali,Baspur Bangala, Rangpur Mulana, Kotli Mirdh, Korotana,Bidhipur, BSF, Koper Basti shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM, 02:00 AM to 04:00 AM and 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Badyal, Rakh, Abdullian, Shamkan, Begabhera shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM, 12:00 AM to 02:00 AM and 04:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Kotli, Kadyal, Dasour, Badila, Burekothy, Agrachak, Hansochak, Derian, Ramnagar Basti,Roop Nagar shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM, 02:00 AM to 04:00 AM and 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Kullian, Naddikhepper, Kotli Shah Dullah, Barnota, Gagian,Indra Colony, Niharpur Simbal shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 07:00 AM, 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM, 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM, 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 12:00 AM to 01:00 AM and 03:00 AM to 04:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Makhanpur, Sajadpur, BanSultan, Simbal Police line, Simbal ward no1shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM, 01:00 AM to 02:00 AM and 04:00 AM to 05:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Simbal ward no 1,,2,3,4 & 5 shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM, 02:00 AM to 03:00 AM and 05:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Bishnah, Old Bishnah, New Bishnah and adjoining shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Sarore, Banachak, Ratnal and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Makhanpur, Salehar, Biaspur, Laswara, Phinder, Salehar Kothey shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Rathana, Khour and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Rehal, Pandorian, Lalyana, Murjapur, Chak Majra shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Kheri, Shahpur, Rattnal, Chak Hasla, Saini Kothey shall remain affected from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Treva, Changiya, BSF and adjoining area shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Old Arnia, Jawal Kotli and adjoining area shall remain affected from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Allah, Suhagpur and adjoining area shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Arnia-I, Arnia-II and adjoining area shall remain affected from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Badyal Qazian, Tibba, Mokhe, Satuchak, Bhokri, Chak, Gondla, Kharian, Dablehar shall remain affected from 5.00 AM to 6.00 AM, 8.00 AM to 9.00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 Noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Ward No. -1, 2,3,4,5,9,10,11,12,13 Khamb, Bakshi Colony shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 07:00 AM, 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM, 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM, 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 12:00 Mid Night to 01:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Sunderpur, Ward No 6, 7, 8, Chowalla Morh, Chowalla, Salamechak, kollan kothi, Agwana shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM,01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM and 01:00 AM to 02:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Pindi kothi, Saroch, Nawabad, New & old dewangarh, Harapeer, Gujjar basti, Jajhowal, joda farm shall remain affected from 05:00 AM to 06:00 AM, 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM and 11:00 PM 12:00 Mid Night.

Likewise, the power supply to Charoi, Gharana, Gharani, Hansa, Birrla, Mohana, Bollichak, Nanowali shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 07:00 AM, 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM, 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM, 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 12:00 Mid Night to01:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Satraiys, Satowali, Dhoana Tibba shall remain affected from 05:00 AM to 06:00 AM 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM and 11:00 PM 12:00 Mid Night.

Likewise, the power supply to Falora, Sarayi, Gulabgarh, Kalyan, Suchetgarh, Goda Bansa shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM and 01:00 AM to 02:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to BB Town and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 02:00 PM and 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Kaluchak and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM and 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to PHE and Birjani shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 02:00 PM and 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Industrial area shall remain affected from 08:00 PM to 10:00 PM (If required).

Similarly, the power supply to Jakh and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM, 03.00PM-04:00PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM and 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Raika and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 01:00PM to 02:00PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Jogpur and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 02:00PM to 03:00PM, 05:00 PM to 06: 00PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 Night.

Likewise, the power supply to Sarore and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 PM to 12:00 Noon, 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM and 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Patli and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 02:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 07:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Part of Vijaypur town shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 02:00 PM and 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Part of Vijaypur town and Gurah Morh shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM and 08:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Old Vijaypur Town shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 12:00 Night.

Similarly, the power supply to Part of Kohlpur shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM and 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Bandral and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM and 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Part of Kanal village shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00AM, 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Part of Kanal village shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 Night.

Similarly, the power supply to Seoda and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM, 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM, 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 12:00 Night to 01:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Raya village and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00AM, 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Patti village and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM and11:00 PM to 12:00 Night.

Likewise, the power supply to Rajinderpura village and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM, 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM, 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 12:00 Night to 01:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Utterbehni village and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00AM, 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Gurah Slathia village and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 Night.

Similarly, the power supply to Badwal village and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM, 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM, 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 12:00 Night to 01:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Meen village and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00AM, 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Badhori village and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM, 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 Night.

Likewise, the power supply to Smailpur village and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM, 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM, 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 12:00 Night to 01:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Mandal village and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM and 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Sandhi village and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Datta Talab and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 05:00 AM to 07:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM and 08:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Birpur and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM and 09:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Nandpur and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM and 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Adlehar, Jerda, Baba Chamleyal and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM and 08:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Dadyal, Abtal, Ramgarh areas shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM and 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Nanga, S.M Pura and Mahal areas shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM and 08:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Rangoor Village and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM and 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Kamore, Barota areas shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM and 08:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Kehli Mandi and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 11:00 AM 12:00 Noon and 8:00 PM to 09:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Budhwani and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM and 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Samba-II and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 11:00 AM 12:00 Noon and 8:00 PM to 09:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Samba-I, PHE Diyani and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM and 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Bainglad and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM, 11:00 AM 12:00 Noon and 8:00 PM to 09:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Kangwla, Raipur and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM and 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Rahyian and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 06:00 AM to 07:00 AM, 10:00 AM 11:00 AM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Industry-I, II, PHE, Old Vijaypur and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM, 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM and 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Industry-III, IV & Vijaypur Industry and its adjoining areas shall remain affected from 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM and 09:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Industry-I & III shall remain affected from 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM, 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM and 08:00 PM to 09:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to PHE Rakh, Industry-IV shall remain affected from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.