PDD embarking upon digital transformation

At least, in one of the most important areas of functioning, Power Development Department could register its performance at the national level by being among top 3 in digital transactions giving an occasion to feel quite satisfied about this development of the department. However, more needs to be done especially in areas of e- billing and depositing of power dues through on-line mode in such a way that long queues in banks for the same are avoided. Customer care still remains as the last priority as no foolproof mechanism either digitally or otherwise, is available to a consumer especially at odd hours, holidays and during unscheduled power cuts. More focus on this aspect would really go a long way in changing the entire scenario of consumers’ hardships and complaints.

It is, however, commendable that the said department is envisioning paperless transactions and therefore maximum digital transactions as also to installing more of IT related projects in its functioning to ensure speed, accuracy and updating of information on day to day basis. Projects of smart metering, feeder metering, UID of distribution transformers as also monitoring ongoing projects related to IT in the department must surely improve its performance and delivery of satisfactory services to consumers as introduction of any innovative and modern methods of working mainly in the shape of varied use of IT digital network must be aimed at good performance, maximum output, consumer satisfaction and transparency. We wish cent percent digitalization and total paperless working in the PDD sooner than any later.