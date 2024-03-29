PCC chief holds review meeting of Jammu LS Constituency

Bhalla to file papers on Apr 2

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 28: JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani today took review of the preparations of the scheduled rally on the day of the nomination papers to be filed by Raman Bhalla on April 2, before the Returning Officer in Jammu.

Besides working president and Congress nominee, Raman Bhalla, the meeting was attended by all senior leaders of PCC, DCC presidents and frontal wing leaders of all three districts of Jammu Rural, Samba and Reasi and representatives of 18 Assembly Constituencies.

The meeting discussed in detail the arrangements to be made for the participation of people from different areas and Assembly segments on the day of filing of papers by the alliance candidate Raman Bhalla.

The members also discussed campaign strategy in the Samba-Jammu-Reasi Parliamentary constituency and coordination with the Alliance partners. It was stressed that different teams will coordinate with each other and cover entire constituency in the given time frame.

JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani while addressing the party functionaries asked the cadre to intensify the election campaign and expose the ruling party for its misrule and failures on all the fronts. He said the party leaders must reach out to the people in remote and mountainous areas besides each ward and mohalla in the urban and semi urban localities while intensifying poll campaign. He said the people in J&K have made up their mind this time to give an appropriate reply to the BJP.