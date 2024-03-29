CS reviews development of skilling portal by BISAG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 28: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today had a detailed review of the development of skilling portal for Skill Development Department (SDD) by Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N)in association with the NIC and IT Department of the UT.

Besides Secretary, SDD the meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, IT; Secretary, Planning; DG, Planning; Director, SDD and other concerned officers of the Department.

During this meeting, the Chief Secretary held detailed deliberations with all the stakeholders about the extent and ingredients to be part of this portal. He enquired from the developers about the utility and significance of this portal for the people besides the novel initiatives to be made part of it.

He further asked about the courses to be offered over this portal for skilling and the kind of alerts, information to be provided to applicants. He suggested for making it multilingual for ease of diverse population living here. He also asked for inclusion of motivational videos giving details of schemes offered in each sector of self employment besides adding those on Daksh Kisan portal.

The Secretary, SDD, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan threw light on different aspects and avenues to be onboarded over it. He gave out that the portal under development is going to host a number of online courses beneficial for the people in need of skilling themselves under different sectors or areas of interest like Agriculture, automotive, BFSI, construction, beauty & wellness etc.