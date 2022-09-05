Patil discusses J&K political situation with JKPCC leaders

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: Rajya Sabha MP and AICC Incharge J&K Affairs, Rajni Patil today discussed present political situation in J&K and party affairs with the senior leaders of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee in New Delhi.

The meeting was addressed by JKPCC chief Vikar Raool Wani , former JKPCC chief GA Mir and JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla and joined by senior leaders Mula Ram, Balbir Singh, Ashok Bhagat, Manmohan Singh, Surinder Singh Channi, Neeraj Kundan, Uday Bhanu Chib, Indu Pawar, Ch Hussain Ali Waffa, Hari Singh Chib and others.

The meeting discussed the current political situation, deliberations concentrated over the organisational affairs of the party besides the overall political situation including the preparedness & scenerio about the forthcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Patil asked the JKPCC leaders to unitedly fight the anti- people and anti-youth policies of the ruling BJP and defeat their divisive agenda in Jammu and Kashmir, to strengthen the party and gear up their activities keeping an eye on the forthcoming Assembly elections. She asked leaders to concentrate in their respective areas and be amongst the people to highlight their problems. She appreciated JKPCC leaders and cadres for their struggle and commitment to fight against the communal and divisive forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The AICC leader exhorted party leaders and workers to get united to fight the BJP’s “wrong and anti-people policies,” urging them to strengthen the Congress Party at grass roots, as that, it is the Congress Party which has served and shall continue to serve the people.

Patil criticized the misgovernance of the BJP Government due to which the common masses are feeling cheated. She blamed the Government for failing to tackle prices and making life difficult for the common man.

“There is a significant increase in poverty and hunger, rule of falsehood and injustice in the country. Whoever raises his or her voice has to bear the brunt of the Government’s anger,” she added.

She observed that Governments are elected to ease the burden of people. The public grievances are mounting every day but BJP Government has remained unmoved. She said that public issues and grievances are piling up with the passage of every day but the Administration has failed to solve the basic issues.

JKPCC president slammed BJP for dividing and downgrading the J&K into UT to serve its political agenda. He said Congress Party is capable enough to fight against the BJPs vendetta politics, it will continue to highlight the price hike, rising unemployment, lack of development, misuse of agencies against the opponents at every appropriate forum to make BJP accountable and answerable to people.

He lashed out at the Central Govt for the unprecedented price hike and record unemployment besides failing to address the grievances of people of J&K on every count after promising massive development post-August 5, 2019.

Bhalla and Mir claimed that so far BJP rule has been of “mismanagement, immense despair and agony” and the country today stands at a stage where the common people are suffering from the wounds inflicted by the Government whereas Congress has been continuing its efforts to listen to grievances of aggrieved people in various areas of J&K.