Patil asks Cong cadre to make BJY a grand success

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 13: Senior AICC leader incharge J&K affairs Rajni Patil (MP) today asked the cadre to make the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ a grand success, which is expected to touch Lakhanpur on January 19.

While reviewing the preparations and overall arrangements for the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra în Jammu, Patil asked party leaders to gear up their activities in the region. The functionaries of DCC Jammu Urban and Jammu Rural, besides others attended meeting.

Prominent among them included JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC Jt Secretary Manoj Yadav, working president Rãmân Bhalla, Ex- Dy CM Tara Chand, AICC coordinators Jitu Patwari, Kameshwar Patel, Mula Ram, Yogesh Sawhney, Ravinder Sharma, Th Balwan Singh, Kanta Bhan, Rajnish Sharma Manmohan Singh, Th Balbir Singh, Th Hari Singh, Pranab Shagotra , Gurdarshan Singh, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Suresh Dogra and others.

Addressing the gathering Patil took stock of the preparations and arrangements for the Yatra right from Lakhanpur to Jammu and ahead including mobilisation, transport and accommodation etc. She was told that all arrangements are in place and a massive response awaits Rahul Gandhi who will be joined by top leaders of different political parties and others apart from warm reception en-route.

She advised the senior party leaders to leave no stone unturned to make the Yatra a historical event despite inclement weather and severe cold conditions.

JKPCC chief and other senior leaders shared their inputs while AICC joint secretary Co incharge JK affairs besides AICC coordinators also shared their experiences about the Yatra în rest of the country.

Later, Rajni Patil and AICC leaders/ coordinators alongwith senior PCC leaders had a meeting with the security advisor Byju about the route and other aspects of the conduct of the Yatra.

The final touch shall be given to the entire schedule of Yatra in a couple of days after assessing the entire route upto Srinagar.

Patil along with KV Byju, AICC and JKPCC leaders including PCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani and GA Mir besides others left for Srinagar by road to take stock of arrangements en-route. She will take stock of the arrangements in a meeting in Srinagar tomorrow.