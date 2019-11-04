‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ trailer is a fun ride

NEW DELHI: Ever since the announcement of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ was made, everyone was super excited to see the Gen next stars – Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in it.

The trio obviously is multi talented and ace their craft like a boss. The trailer of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ is a proof of this.

Today, the trailer of the film has released and in no time, it has garnered a lot of appreciation by the audiences. Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi’s chemistry is being loved by everyone out there.

Kartik’s character Chintu Tyagi has already made his place in audiences heart. From his signature moustache to his infectious smile is being talked about on social media. Every man out there will relate so hard with Kartik aka Chintu Tyagi’s life and his roller coaster ride.

The trailer shows how he is happy and content with his ‘Patni’ Bhumi, but then the ‘Woh’ of his life enters and the fun game starts. Right from quirky one liners to the peppy numbers, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ trailer offers everything that a masala entertainer requires.

T-Series head and producer Bhushan Kumar says,”I am glad to be a part of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. It’s a complete family entertainer. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya have taken the film on another level with their amazing comic timing. The year 2019 has been a blessed year for us and with this film too, we hope to end the year on a high note.”

Producer Juno Chopra says,”The film basically revolves around Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya and working with them especially on the nuances of the film has been so enriching. I just hope the audiences love the film. We can’t wait for everyone to see our baby.”

Director Mudassar Aziz says,”It was amazing to direct this talented bunch of actors like Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya. They are so perfect with their craft and that made it easy for me. We have tried to live upto the expectations and I hope the audiences love our film. We have put in our hard work and we hope it pays off well.”

‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra, Krishan Kumar, Produced under the banners T-Series and B R Studios.

The film will hit the theatres on December 6.