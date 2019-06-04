Patel CC lodges protest, blames foul play; KCSC says everything under rules

Samar Strikers to take on KC Sports Club in final: Organisers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 4: The drama of unprofessional conduct continued in the 2nd Police Public Cricket Premier League (PPCPL) as Patel Cricket Club, an affiliate unit of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) lodged a protest in its semifinal match against KC Sports Club, here today.

This is such second incident in the tournament as defending champions KC Royals has already boycotted from the tournament because of poor umpiring and mismanagement in this event.

“The violation of rules by the organisers forced Patel Cricket Club Jammu to walkout from the field during the semifinal match against KC Sports Club. KC Sports Club has fielded some players from outside the State, who were neither part of the auction nor in the list of retained players,” said the handout issued here by Sachin Singh, Coach of Patel Cricket Club.

The handout added that the defending champions KC Royals has already boycotted from the tournament, because of mismanagement, poor umpiring and violation of rules.

However, the list of the KC Sports Club players sent to the organisers signed by the Manager of KCSC, Sanjeev Sharma on May 27, 2019 includes the names of Amanpreet Singh and Anmol Rana in it.

The copy of the list addressed to the organisers says, “With reference to the owners meeting held by your goodself on Sunday May 26, 2019, please find the updated squad for KC Sports Club Cricket Team”. The list includes both the members.

Meanwhile, the organisers after receiving the protest letter, have declared KCSC the winner.

“The thing is not as to whether Patel Cricket Club or KC Sports Club is right or wrong, but the sorry state of affairs is that the game is the loser in such incidents. Such episodes should not occur in the big events like PPCPL. No matter who wins or loses, but the game should be the winner, which, one gets a feeling, is not the case in the polluted atmosphere,” said an associate member of the organisation on the condition of anonymity.

On the one hand, the manager of KC Sports Club said that PCC lodged protest when KCSC needed just 4 runs to win with 7 wickets in hand and too many overs left and on the other hand, coach of Patel Cricket Club said that they came to know about the illegal players during the match only and lodged the protest.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tournament is being held under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Police Department, especially Zonal Police Headquarters (ZPHQ) Jammu, which is doing a yeoman’s job in promoting sports activities in every nook and corner of the State, so incidents like this seem unusual. For that matter, the organisers ought to go into the philosophy of the things to avoid such happenings in cash rich events in future. The sanctity and the spirit of the game need to be preserved.

Meanwhile, as per the match report issued by the organisers, Samar Strikers and KC Sports Club have registered wins and entered into the finals.

The league is being organized under the Chairmanship of MK Sinha IGP Jammu. Earlier, in the first semifinal, KC Sports Club defeated Patel Club by 7 wickets. Batting first, Patel Cricket Club scored 105 runs in 19.2 overs. Aditya top scored with 24 runs, while Shivansh and Arya contributed 11 runs each. From KCSC, Musaif, Anmol, Madhav, Aman, Kamalpreet and Dhruv claimed 1 wicket each.

In reply, KC Sports Club chased the target by losing 3 wickets, thus won the match by 7 wickets. Amanpreet top scored with 57 runs and Anmol Rana contributed 32 runs to the total.

From Patel Club, Kartik, Nityam and Dhruv claimed 1 wicket each. Amanpreet Singh was declared as the man of the match. He was awarded with Rs 2,000 and a gift hamper from Ramada and Vivo.

In another match, Samar Strikers defeated AKN Strikers by 48 runs. Batting first, Samar Strikers scored 157 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Sumit top scored with 46 runs, while Arsh and Achintya contributed 18 and 17 runs to the total respectively. From AKN Strikers, Rahul and Dhruv took 2 wickets each, while Ishan claimed 1 wicket each.

In reply, AKN Strikers scored 109 runs for the loss of 8 wickets, thus lost the match by 48 runs. Sumit (30) and Arnav (24) were the main scorers. From Samar Strikers, Zaheer took 3 wickets, while Sumit Chitkara took 2 wickets. Sumit was adjudged as the man of the match. He was awarded with Rs 2,000 and a gift hamper from Ramada and Vivo.

Former First-Class Cricketer, Dhruv Mahajan was the chief guest in today’s matches, who interacted with the players on the occasion.

The final match will be played on June 6, 2019.