Passing Out Parade for 29 Forest Guards held at Forest Guard Training School, Doomi

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 6: The Forest Department organised passing out parade for 29 trainees of 58th Forest Guard Training Course on completion of their six month training at Forest Guard Training School, Doomi here today.

Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Sanjeev Verma, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The event was attended by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Dr. Mohit Gera and Chairman Training Schools, J&K Forest Department, along with other senior officers of the department.

The programme started with presentation of Guard of Honour to the chief guest followed by Passing Out Parade by the trainees of 23rd Kashmir Forester’s Training Course, contingent of Forest Protection Force and the Brass band of CRPF, Paloura.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary congratulated the trainees for completing their training successfully. He praised the frontline staff of Forest Department for their presence in field which creates a deterrence among forest offenders. He applauded the role of Forest Guards in providing ecological security to the forest resources. He exhorted upon them to dedicate themselves towards protection of green gold of Jammu & Kashmir. He called for effective management of forests with active participation of PRIs and people.

He asked the passed out trainees to gear up for protection of forests against hazards like forest fires, encroachments so that the forest wealth is protected. He assured that all cadre related issues of Forest Department will be addressed in a phased manner.

Dr. Mohit Gera, said that the job of frontline staff is tough since they are serving in their own locality and under harsh conditions.

He spoke in detail about the changing and expanding role of forest frontline staff and highlighted the importance of PRI and other grass root level institutions with which the Forest Guards will be closely working.

Earlier, the dignitaries conferred awards to the best performing trainees.

In academics, Arun Kumar, Forest Guard of Nowshera Forest Division secured first position, Bilal Abbas Wani, Forest Guard of Marwah Forest Division secured second position and Vipin Pathania while Forest Guard of Billawar Forest Division secured third position.

In the Endurance Run, Sanjeev Kumar, Forest Guard of Anantnag Forest Division secured first place, Ajeet Kumar, Forest Guard of Ramnagar Forest Division secured second place and Mohammad Ishaq, Forest Guard of Rajouri Forest Division secured third place.

Besides, Vipin Pathania, Forest Guard of Billawar Forest Division was declared as best Silviculturist and Vipan Jamwal, Forest Guard of Jammu Forest Division as all round best trainee.

Earlier, Sandeep Kujur, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Working Plan Research & Training delivered welcome address while Principal Forest Guards Training School Doomi presented the course report.