Passenger boat services in Surinsar lake

It could definitely prove in increasing the footfall of tourists and related activities in Surnisar lake by introducing passenger boat services for tourists. We appreciate the initiative of the Tourism Department in this respect. It may be recalled that the passenger boat services in two major tourist destinations, viz Mansar and Surinsar lakes were stopped some years back, while the same were restarted in Mansar in 2002, the same could not in respect of Surinsar lake.

It would have been nice that a common understanding and cooperation could have been there between the Tourism Department, Wildlife and Forest Departments, perhaps the issue would have been sorted out much earlier. Today’s tourist does not feel contented and satisfied just by watching a destination in itself unless there were connected services and fun and frolic around like in the instant case in the form of peddle boats, rowing boats and passenger ferrying boats. Innovative and new ways have got to be found out to cater to the growing needs of the tourists. However, we wish uninterrupted boat services in Surinsar lake.