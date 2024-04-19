Parties select 12 jurors in Trump hush money trial

Washington, Apr 19 : US prosecutors and the defence attorneys for former President Donald Trump have finally selected the 12 jurors and one alternate in the so-called “hush money” case, CNN reported from the courtroom in New York.

Jury selection began on the first day of Trump’s trial on Monday and continued until Thursday evening, with the parties in the case still having to select and swear in the remaining five alternates.

On Thursday, the parties agreed on selecting as jurors a retired wealth manager, a speech therapist, a retail employee, and a physical therapist, among others. The only alternate juror selected so far is an analyst for an asset management company, the report said.

The court will spend the fourth day of the trial on Friday selecting the other five alternate jurors.

On Monday, Trump arrived at court to face his first day of trial in the case involving alleged hush money he paid via his attorney Michael Cohen to pornography actress Stormy Daniels and to other persons from August 2015 to December 2017.

Last year, Trump pleaded not guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money (Agencies)