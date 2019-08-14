Participants posing for a group photograph during Walkathon organised by J&K Chapter of Indian Orthopaedic Association.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Participants posing for a group photograph during Walkathon organised by J&K Chapter of Indian Orthopaedic Association.
Participants posing for a group photograph during Walkathon organised by J&K Chapter of Indian Orthopaedic Association.

Participants posing for a group photograph during Walkathon organised by J&K Chapter of Indian Orthopaedic Association.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR