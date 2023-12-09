Parmar Hero

Col J P Singh

Babu Kunwar Singh was a Bihari warrior who successfully led the selected band of armed soldiers of Arrah garrison in Bihar against the British during 1857 Indian War of Independence. He is popularly known as Veer Kunwar and is revered not only in Bihar but all over Central India. He was son of Raja Shahabzada Singh of Jagdishpur and belonged to Ujjainiya Clan of Parmar Rajputsto which Ambarians Rajputs of J&K belong to.

Veer Kunwar was 80 when the war of independence started. At that age, he picked up sword against the British, a rare adventure at that age. He was assisted by his brothers Babu Amar Singh and Hare Krishan Singh, the C-in-C of the force that they raised tofight the British troops. Veer kunwar was an expert in Guerilla warfare and his tactics not only puzzled but scared the opponent. He harried the British forces for a year and remained invincible. Once while crossing Ganga, his Boat was fired upon in which he got hit in his left palm. He drew his sword and cut his left hand and offered it to Ganga Maiya, living up to the tradition earlier established by one of his ancestor Raja Jagdev Rai Parmar of Ambaran, Akhnoor who as devotee had picked up sword to cut his head to offer to AmbaMaiya as desired by the deity.

It may be recalled that Parmars/Pawars/ Ambarians of north, mainly based in Jammu, HP and Punjab are descendants of Raja Bhojan Ujjainiya Parmar Rajput. He ruled during the 11th century AD with kingdom mainly centered around Malwa region with Capital at Dharnagri, present day Dhar. At its zenith, his empire extended from Chittore in the North to Sea-shores in South and from Sabarmati River in the West to Vadisha (Madhya Pradesh) in the East. A modern day colloquial saying, “Kahan Raja Bhoj – Kahan GangooTeli”, a comparison between a rich and a poor; is associated with Raja Bhoj. Actually it is a modified version. The original saying is not related to rich vs poor but the joint defeat of two powerful rulers Raja Tilip of Telangna and Raja Gangedev of Tirihut at the hands of Raja Bhoj thus the saying, ‘Kahan Raja Bhoj, Kahan Gange-Tirit’, meaning no combination of rulers on earth equals the power, conquests and supremacy of Raja Bhoj. With the passage of time it became what it is now. Current idiom if associated to Raja Bhoj even now will be a historic falsity.

Parmar dynasty ruled over major part of Bharat upto 14th century. Its decline started after they suffered defeat at the hands of forces of Allauddin Khilji. Story of Raja Bhoj is perhaps not known that much among Jammu Parmars despite the fact that use of idiom, ‘Kahan Raja Bhoj-Kahan Gangoo Teli’ is very much used in the region. Similarly very less is known of Veer Kunwar.

On my joining Bihar Regt of the Army, I was lucky to be a distinguished Dogra Parmar to worship him in the same spirit as Bihar is and draw same inspiration as others.

To honour his contributions to the Indian freedom movement, Republic of India issued a commemorative stamp on 23 April 1966. In 1992 Veer Kunwar Singh University was established in Arrah and in 2017 Veer Kunwar Singh Setu was inaugurated to connect North and South Bihar. To celebrate his 160th anniversary, Govt of Bihar relocated his statue to Hardinge Park which was renamed as ‘Veer Kunwar Singh Park’.In April 2022, Home Minister Amit Shah announced installation of his statue in Arrah. All this shows how great his contribution was to the freedom movement. Incidentally during the Amrit Mahotsav Kaal an awakening has also come into our society in J&K and political leaders in Delhi with a stark example of inaugurating ‘Narayan Dwar’ in Samba in theeverlasting memory of 1947 martyr Col Narayan Singh Sambyal on 27th October 2023 which happens to be ‘Infantry Day’ for Indian Army for the mutually connected reasons. It will commemorate the resistance and sacrifices of Dogra Forces to save Kashmir during 1947 Pak invasion, Accession Day by which J&K became part of India and arrival of Indian Army in J&K. Many institutions and monuments have been named in the memory of such martyrs in the recent past and there is still more to be done.

As inheritors of great history, let us as Parmars of Jammu get inspirations from brave and patriotic ancestors such as Veer Kunwar Singh and pick up sword as and when required irrespective of the age and engagements in the service of motherland.

Veer Kunwar is mentioned in Bhojpuri Folk Songs, one of the poem is:-

Abchhor re firangia !Hamaradeswa,

Lut pat kailetuhun, majwaudailekailas, des par julumjor,

Sahargaonluti, pnunki, dihatfirnagia.

Sunisuni Kunwarkehirdaya men lagalagiya!

Abchhor re firangia !Hamaradeswa.

A play by Jagdesh Chandra Mathur titled, ‘Vijay Ki Vela’ is based on Veer Kunwar Singh’s life. He is also mentioned in the poem “Jhansi Ki Rani’.