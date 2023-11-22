Parmanu Defence Academy Triumphs as Best Defence Academy in North India

NEW DELHI, Nov 22: In a moment of immense pride and distinction, the esteemed Parmanu Defence Academy Dehradun, led by the visionary Dr. Rajesh Malhotra, has been awarded the prestigious Indo Global Business Award for “Best Defence Academy in North India”. The honor was presented by the renowned Padma Shri awardee Madhuri Dixit the iconic Bollywood actress, who commended the academy’s unwavering dedication to excellence in the field of defence education.

The Indo Global Business Awards, a platform initiated by rsg event and shakti films production dedicated to recognizing outstanding achievements across various sectors, singled out Parmanu Defence Academy for its remarkable contributions to shaping the future of India’s defence forces. The academy’s relentless commitment to producing highly skilled and motivated defence personnel has made it a true leader in the field. Padma Shri Madhuri Dixit, an iconic figure in the Indian film industry and a symbol of grace and excellence, graced the occasion with her presence. She presented the award to Dr. Rajesh Malhotra, the visionary leader behind Parmanu Defence Academy. Dr. Rajesh Malhotra, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for this prestigious recognition. “This award is a reflection of the continuous efforts and commitment of our entire team at Parmanu Defence Academy. Our mission has always been to provide the highest quality defence education and training, and we are committed to continuing our journey of excellence,” he stated. Parmanu Defence Academy’s consistent track record of excellence is evident through its state-of-the-art facilities, experienced faculty, and comprehensive curriculum for defence exams such as NDA, Air force and Navy Exams. The academy’s emphasis on instilling discipline, knowledge, and skills in its students has solidified its reputation as the premier defence academy in North India. The Indo Global Business Award for Best Defence Academy in North India not only celebrates the academy’s dedication but also accolade Dr. Rajesh Malhotra’s visionary leadership in shaping the future of defence education in the region. It is a moment of immense pride, not only for the academy but also for entire region, symbolizing their collective commitment to the nation’s security and defence. Parmanu Defence Academy, under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Rajesh Malhotra, is a renowned institution that offers comprehensive training and education to individuals aspiring to serve in the defence sector. The academy is distinguished by its commitment to excellence and its mission to produce highly skilled and disciplined defence personnel. Website : www.Parmanudefence.Com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). (PTI)