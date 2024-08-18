Paris Paralympics | Indians Who Have Qualified – Full List

New Delhi, Aug 18: India have named 84 athletes to compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, which is scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 8. The contingent is India’s largest ever sent to the Paralympic Games.
At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India had sent 54 athletes, which included 14 women. At the Paris Paralympics, however, that number has grown to 84 overall with 32 women included in the Indian contingent, as per Olympics.com.
India will compete in three new sports – para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo – at the Paris Paralympics, extending the country’s participation to 12 sports. Overall, 22 sports will be held at Paris 2024.
Arshad Shaik will compete in the men’s C2 para-cycling events while Jyoti Gaderiya will do so in the women’s C2 events. Kapil Parmar will take part in the men’s 60kg J1 event in blind judo and he will be accompanied in this sport by Kokila, competing in the women’s 48kg J2 category. Anita and K. Narayana will represent India in PR3 mixed doubles sculls in para-rowing.
Tokyo 2020 was India’s most successful Paralympic Games with the country winning 19 medals including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.
Avani Lekhara, who won gold in the women’s R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event after tying the world record at Tokyo 2020, will compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. She was the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal in Tokyo, as per Olympics.com.
Also returning to the fold is men’s F64 javelin thrower Sumit Antil. He won the gold medal in this event at Tokyo 2020 and is a two-time world champion. The 26-year-old also holds the world record after achieving a 73.29m throw at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou last year.
Table tennis player Bhavina Patel, who won India’s first Paralympics medal in the sport, will compete in the women’s singles event and also partner with Sonalben Patel in the women’s doubles at Paris 2024.
Harvinder Singh, who became the first Indian to win an archery medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo, will appear in men’s individual recurve open and mixed team recurve open in the ST category.
Number
Athlete
Sport
Event
Category
1
Harvinder Singh
Para Archery
Men’s individual recurve open, Mixed team recurve open
ST
2
Rakesh Kumar
Para Archery
Men’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open
W2
3
Shyam Sundar Swami
Para Archery
Men’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open
ST
4
Pooja
Para Archery
Women’s individual recurve open, Mixed team recurve open
ST
5
Sarita
Para Archery
Women’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open
W2
6
Sheetal Devi
Para Archery
Women’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open
ST
7
Deepthi Jeevanji
Para Athletics
Women’s 400m
T20
8
Sumit Antil
Para Athletics
Men’s javelin throw
F64
9
Sandeep
Para Athletics
Men’s javelin throw
F64
10
Ajeet Singh
Para Athletics
Men’s javelin throw
F46
11
Rinku
Para Athletics
Men’s javelin throw
F46
12
Navdeep
Para Athletics
Men’s javelin throw
F41
13
Yogesh Kathuniya
Para Athletics
Men’s discus throw
F56
14
Dharambir
Para Athletics
Men’s club throw
F51
15
Nishad Kumar
Para Athletics
Men’s high jump
T47
16
Mariyappan Thangavelu
Para Athletics
Men’s high jump
T63
17
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari
Para Athletics
Men’s shot put
F46
18
Preethi Pal
Para Athletics
Women’s 100m, 200m
T35
19
Bhagyashri Jadhav
Para Athletics
Women’s shot put
F34
20
Manu
Para Athletics
Men’s shot put
F37
21
Parveen Kumar
Para Athletics
Men’s javelin throw
F57
22
Ram Pal
Para Athletics
Men’s high jump
T47
23
Ravi Rongali
Para Athletics
Men’s shot put
F40
24
Sandip Sargar
Para Athletics
Men’s javelin throw
F64
25
Sundar Singh Gurjar
Para Athletics
Men’s javelin throw
F46
26
Shailesh Kumar
Para Athletics
Men’s high jump
T63
27
Sharad Kumar
Para Athletics
Men’s high jump
T63
28
Mohd. Yasser
Para Athletics
Men’s shot put
F46
29
Rohit Kumar
Para Athletics
Men’s shot put
F46
30
Pranav Soorma
Para Athletics
Men’s club throw
F51
31
Amit Kumar
Para Athletics
Men’s club throw
F51
32
Arvind
Para Athletics
Men’s shot put
F35
33
Dipesh Kumar
Para Athletics
Men’s javelin throw
F54
34
Praveen Kumar
Para Athletics
Men’s high jump
T64
35
Dilip Gavit
Para Athletics
Men’s 400m
T47
36
Soman Rana
Para Athletics
Men’s shot put
F57
37
Hokato Sema
Para Athletics
Men’s shot put
F57
38
Sakshi Kasana
Para Athletics
Women’s discus throw
F55
39
Karam Jyoti
Para Athletics
Women’s discus throw
F55
40
Rakshitha Raju
Para Athletics
Women’s 1500m
T11
41
Amisha Rawat
Para Athletics
Women’s shot put
F46
42
Bhavanaben Chaudhary
Para Athletics
Women’s javelin throw
F46
43
Simran
Para Athletics
Women’s 100m, 200m
T12
44
Kanchan Lakhani
Para Athletics
Women’s discus throw
F53
45
Manoj Sarkar
Para Badminton
Men’s singles
SL3
46
Nitesh Kumar
Para Badminton
Men’s singles, Mixed doubles
SL3
47
Krishna Nagar
Para Badminton
Men’s singles
SH6
48
Sivarajan Solaimalai
Para Badminton
Men’s singles, Mixed doubles
SH6
49
Suhas Yathiraj
Para Badminton
Men’s singles, Mixed doubles
SL4
50
Sukant Kadam
Para Badminton
Men’s singles
SL4
51
Tarun
Para Badminton
Men’s singles
SL4
52
Manasi Joshi
Para Badminton
Women’s singles
SL3
53
Mandeep Kaur
Para Badminton
Women’s singles
SL3
54
Palak Kohli
Para Badminton
Women’s singles, Mixed doubles
SL4
55
Manisha Ramadass
Para Badminton
Women’s singles
SU5
56
Thulasimathi Murugesan
Para Badminton
Women’s singles, Mixed doubles
SU5
57
Nithya Sre Sivan
Para Badminton
Women’s singles, Mixed doubles
SH6
58
Prachi Yadav
Para Canoe
Women’s Va’a single 200m
VL2
59
Yash Kumar
Para Canoe
Men’s Kayak Single 200m
KL1
60
Pooja Ojha
Para Canoe
Women’s Kayak Single 200m
KL1
61
Arshad Shaik
Para Cycling
Men’s C2 Road Time Trial, C1-3 Road Race, C1-3 1000m Track Time Trial, C2 3000m Track Pursuit
C2
62
Jyoti Gaderiya
Para Cycling
Women’s C1-3 Road Time Trial, C1-3 Road Race, C1-3 500m Track Time Trial, C1-3 3000m Track Pursuit
C2
63
Kapil Parmar
Blind Judo
Men’s 60kg
J1
64
Kokila
Blind Judo
Women’s 48kg
J2
65
Parmjeet Kumar
Para Powerlifting
Men’s up to 49kg
66
Ashok
Para Powerlifting
Men’s up to 65kg
67
Sakina Khatun
Para Powerlifting
Women’s up to 45kg
68
Kasthuri Rajamani
Para Powerlifting
Women’s up to 67kg
69
Anita
Para Rowing
Mixed double sculls
PR3
70
Narayana K
Para Rowing
Mixed double sculls
PR3
71
Amir Ahmad Bhat
Para Shooting
P3 – Mixed 25m pistol
SH1
72
Avani Lekhara
Para Shooting
R2 – Women’s 10m air rifle standing, R3 – Mixed 10m air rifle prone, R8 – Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions
SH1
73
Mona Agarwal
Para Shooting
R2 – Women’s 10m air rifle standing, R6 – Mixed 50m rifle prone, R8 – Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions
SH1
74
Nihal Singh
Para Shooting
P3 – Mixed 25m pistol, P4 – Mixed 50m pistol
SH1
75
Manish Narwal
Para Shooting
P1 – Men’s 10m air pistol
SH1
76
Rudransh Khandelwal
Para Shooting
P1 – Men’s 10m air pistol, P4 – Mixed 50m pistol
SH1
77
Sidhartha Babu
Para Shooting
R3 – Mixed 10m air rifle prone, R6 – Mixed 50m rifle prone
SH1
78
Sriharsha Ramakrishna
Para Shooting
R4 – Mixed 10m air rifle standing, R5 – Mixed 10m air rifle prone
SH2
79
Mahavir Unhalkar
Para Shooting
R1 – Men’s 10m air rifle standing
SH1
80
Rubina Francis
Para Shooting
P2 – Women’s 10m air pistol
SH1
81
Suyash Jadhav
Para Swimming
Men’s 50m butterfly
S7
82
Sonalben Patel
Para Table Tennis
Women’s singles – WS3, Women’s doubles – WD10
3
83
Bhavinaben Patel
Para Table Tennis
Women’s singles – WS4, Women’s doubles – WD10
4
84
Aruna
Para Taekwondo
Women 47kg
K44. (Agencies)