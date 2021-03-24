Para paid Rs 5 cr to APHC after Burhan’s killing to keep pot boiling

Took Hizb’s help during Parl polls in 2019

PDP leader used official vehicle to smuggle arms

Was trying to make inroads into important institutions

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Mar 24: In sensational disclosures which could result into serious problems for PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has disclosed that Mehbooba’s close aide Waheed-ur-Rahman Para had given Rs 5 crore to All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) for keeping secessionist activities alive and had also sought the help of Hizbul Mujahideen deputy chief Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu for campaigning of party workers during Parliamentary elections in 2019.

In the year 2016 when Mehbooba Mufti was the Chief Minister heading PDP-BJP coalition Government, Para used to smuggle weapons from Kupwara to South Kashmir in his vehicle unchecked as he had been provided Escort vehicle by the Government.

Para, according to the NIA, was also trying to penetrate into important institutions and entities for want of desired support to carry forward the agenda of secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India by way of violent means i.e. the terrorist activities. This was part of larger conspiracy hatched by Pakistan based leadership of Hizbul Mujahideen.

It added that Para gave Rs 5 crores to Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, a separatist leader of All Party Hurriyat Conference to keep situation boiling in the Kashmir valley after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani.

“The amount was given by Para on behalf of the PDP to the Hurriyat Conference keeping secessionist activities alive. Fantoosh was close associate of Para and was in constant touch with him during turmoil in the Valley after the killing of Burhan Wani,” the NIA said.

It added that Para had several meetings with Hizbul Mujahideen’s Irfan Shafi Mir at his house located at Gupkar Road, Srinagar and provided him Rs 10 lakh for further handing over the amount to Naveed Mushtaq for purchasing arms and ammunition for Hizbul Mujahideen.

During campaigning for Parliamentary elections in February-March 2019, Shafi Mir called Para on secure social chat platform, Signal and made him talk to Naveed Babu when the latter was staying in the rented house of Mir in Jammu.

“Para talked to Naveed Babu and asked him to take care of his party workers campaigning for Parliamentary elections in Pulwama district,” the NIA said.

Yet another sensational charge against Para pertained to smuggling weapons in his official car.

“In the year 2016, Para was involved in dirty business of gun running from Kupwara area to South Kashmir. He used to visit Kupwara with his Escort party and bring weapons in the vehicles as none of the security agencies used to check his car en-route as he happened to be an important political entity as the PDP was in power then and Mehbooba Mufti was the Chief Minister.

In the same year, as per the NIA, Para had also paid Rs 10 lakh to Pakistani militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) Abu Dujana as financial support. He had also provided logistic support to Dujana and another militant Naveed Jat.

And Para’s role was not just confined to militancy but, according to NIA, he also used to organize a racket of stone pelters in Pulwama district in 2010-11 when National Conference-Congress were in power to get political mileage. It may be mentioned here that Para was elected as District Development Council (DDC) member in last year’s elections held in November-December from Pulwama district.

“Hizbul Mujahideen in continuation of the conspiracy seeking support from various institutions and entities, had invited support from mainstream politician (Para) with evil designs. The mainstream politician-terrorist- nexus clearly established that some of the mainstream politicians were involved in politics of deceit and convenience wherein they were seeking help from commanders of militant organizations for securing cooperation during election campaign and for assisting their workers in management of election process. The mainstream politicians were seeking this cooperation through payment of money thereby making mockery of the electoral process,” the NIA said.