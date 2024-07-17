Panic Reaction Of Pak-Sponsored Terrorists To Disrupt Peace In J&K: Chugh On Doda Encounter

Jammu, Jul 16: Following the killing of four Army personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Doda district, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said it is a panic reaction of the Pakistan-sponsored militants to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We condemn the terrorist attack on the Army team. The entire nation stands to mourn their sacrifice but at the same time serves a stern warning to Pakistan against sponsoring cross-border terrorism,” Chugh, who is also the party’s in-charge for J&K, said.

He said that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers will not go in vain. “We will take firm action against terrorism and ensure that Pakistan pays a heavy price for its evil deeds,” Chugh said.

The Modi government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and will not let Pakistan’s terror tactics succeed, he said.

“It is a panic reaction of the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to disrupt peace and development in J&K which will be decisively defeated,” Chugh added.

Four army personnel, including a captain, were killed on Monday night in Doda in J&K during the operation against a heavily-armed group of terrorists.