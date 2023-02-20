Panel to suggest measures against road accidents

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 20: The Government today constituted a committee to suggest measures for making Batote-Doda-Kishtwar Road accident free.

The five-member committee will ascertain the reasons for increasing cases of road accidents in the hilly terrain of Chenab Valley on Batote-Doda-Kishtwar Road and suggest measures for making this stretch accident free.

The committee, headed by Engineer in Chief (Secretary Technical, PWD), has been constituted in compliance to directions of the High Court in PILs titled Intakhab Ahmed Qazi versus Union Territory of J&K and others.

Secretary, Road Safety Council, Executive Director (P) NHDCL Jammu Office, SE PW(R&B) Circle Doda and SSP ( Traffic Rural) Jammu are members of the committee.