Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya: Ä Great Visionary

Prof. Jasbir Singh Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, the architect of progressive Integral Humanism, is the guiding light for a progressive India Amrit Kaal . In India, after independence, no attempt was made to develop a common political ideology rather efforts were directed to take control of the political power to run the country. As a result, the national identity and ideology could not be developed within the country. Most of the development initiatives followed for the country’s growth were either imitation or imposed from the outside. Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya never got convinced by these ideologies because he firmly believed that an independent nation cannot progress if it relies upon western concepts like individualism, democracy, socialism, communism, capitalism, etc. At the same time, he hailed modern technology and western science but wanted to adopt it in blended form best suited to Indians. The concept of the mixed economy never won Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s appreciation because to him this concept could not determine the ideology /philosophy of its own but was a replica of some of the components from capitalist as well as socialist thinking. He was of the view that western science might help Indians to move forward but thoughtless imitation of the western way of life and value system may harm the socio-economic and moral value system embedded in India’s rich tradition and ancient culture. His main thrust was on nationalism and value-based politics. The Concept of Integral Humanism The concept of Integral Humanism has been his main contribution to the development of both individual and society. According to the principle of ‘Yatpinde tad brahmande’ (what is in microcosm is also in macrocosm), an individual is the sole representative and the chief instrument of the society (From the archives of BJP Headquarters, New Delhi). To Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, material wealth is a means to one’s happiness, but not an end in itself. For Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, the ideal integral man has the potential to share the outcomes of his efforts for the welfare of the society. Therefore, Integral Humanism is the foundation upon which the entire Indian system needs to be built. Democracy According to Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya democracy is indivisible in the economic and social fields. It cannot be separated from each other. The absence of democracy in one field is bound to affect the growth of democracy in the other (S.A. Kulkarni-1991). The democracy would be purposeless if one has not been identified with the people, with individual dignity and tolerance. He has divided democracy into – i) Political Democracy: Political democracy is the right to elect representative to rule. Under political democracy, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya projected that for individuals as well as for the nation, freedom is a natural urge as in slavery there may neither be happiness nor peace. Along with political freedom economic and social emancipation is also necessary. Taking from the classical economists he has also propounded non-interference by the state in the natural interests of the individual and society which should come under political freedom. ii) Economic Democracy: Economic democracy is freedom of occupation and free choice of goods and services. In fact, economic freedom lies in economics not proving an impediment positive or negative for man’s progress. Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya stressed on efforts to ensure that all these rights complement one another and do not detract from the others’ effect. iii) Social Democracy: Social democracy arises from equality of status and opportunity, a condition in which society contributes to the individual’s natural progress, rather than restricts it. These freedoms accrue to the individual only when the nation as such enjoys them. Thus, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya linked freedom very close to democracy. Democracy and freedom are indivisible. Without political freedom, it is impossible to have other freedoms. Without economic freedom, people cannot have social freedom, and to a great extent political freedom also. And without social freedom, economic as well as political freedom too lose substance. In such situations, the freedom of the individual and democracy could be protected only through Panchayati Raj and a decentralized economy. Regulation of the Economy According to Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, it is the responsibility of the state to regulate the economy and that too with laisse faire economic systems. No doubt, to ensure proper production, distribution, and consumption of wealth, regulation of the economy is necessary but the government has to have few institutions which can regulate the economic mechanism otherwise the policy of laisse faire would not be successful with its relevance left to an ideal state of the economy. Therefore, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya recognized the role of economic planning for increase in the country’s wealth. For him everyone should have a job according to one’s ability with a reasonable income. This clearly reflects he was against the political or individual dominance or control of economic wealth. He was in favour of everyone working for the economy and the achievements of the economy should be brought about as per the economic regulations established for the betterment of the society. Besides, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya has given utmost importance to economic systems and underscored that lack of economic resources or overindulgence in it will adversely impact the governance as economic independence will be curtailed. Hence, good governance has to remove deficiencies in the availability of adequate livelihood or capital deficiencies to maintain and increase production. Ownership of Property Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya recognized the right to property as an important tool for economic growth of the society and its need to be regulated. For him the concept of pro-perty is a fairly complicated one and is subject to social sanctions. It varies with time, place, and object as the property right. Differences arise with the varying needs of society. Some thinkers believe that an individual has the absolute right over property while other thinkers consider ownership of property and particularly means of production, as the root cause of all evils/conflicts in the society. And still another group of thinkers state that all property belongs to God and man is a trustee for the same. As a philosophy, this concept of trusteeship is commendable. But in actual practice, the question would always remain as to what regulations and limitations would be there to control the working of a trustee. For Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, there is no such thing as an absolute and immutable right of property. He reiterated that the society has the authority, and often it becomes its duty, to alter property rights. Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya in the present context: The present government at the centre has been convinced of the pragmatic approach of integral humanism. As a consequence, they follow the principle of political economy as propounded by Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. Whether it is demonetisation, Atam Nirbar Bharat or the recent presidency of G20 in Amrit kaal – all these are linked to the ideology of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya where Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is the prime motto. The ideology of Vasudev kutumbkam has been the prime objective with India to lead the world as Vishav Guru (world mentor). On the occasion of assuming the presidency of G20, the Prime Minister Shri Narinder Modi stated, “As India assumes this important mantle, I ask myself – can the G20 go further still? Can we catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole? I believe we can.” This shows the commitment of Indian Government to carry forward the ideal of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya who propagated for the welfare of humanity: welfare of all. At a time when India has assumed the Presidentship of G20, re-engineering G20 Nations in the ambit of Integral Humanism for lasting global peace and prosperity becomes all the more pertinent from both philosophical foundations and practical frontiers. During Indian’s presidency the main stress will be on inclusive and reliant growth, progress on SDG’s, green development and life, technological transformation and public digital infrastructure, reforming multilateral institutions, women led development, and international peace and harmony for the development of humanity. The day11 of February dedicated as Integral Humanism Day is a befitting tribute to the great soul, the Rashtra Rishi who lived for the nation where Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha are optimally balanced out: one earth, one family, one future. (The author is Chair Professor, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya UGC – Chair University of Jammu)