Panchayats will be new model of equitable development and growth in J-K: LG

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the panchayats in the union territory would be the new model of equitable development and growth where people will decide their own priorities and the administration will be the facilitator.

Sinha was speaking after visiting the Nesbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on the second day of the ‘Back to Village-3′ programme.

“Panchayats in J-K will be a new model of equitable development and growth, where people will decide their own priorities and the administration will be the facilitator. No hollow announcements, will deliver what I promise,” the Lt Governor said. (AGENCIES)