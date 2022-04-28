Panchayat Secretary suspended for ‘misconduct, dereliction of duties’ in Anantnag

Srinagar, Apr 28: Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr Piyush Singla placed Panchayat Secretary, Panchayat Halqa Akhingam (B), Block Achabal under suspension for “misconduct and dereliction of duties”.

An order has been issued in this regard by the DC Anantnag.

Additional District Development Commissioner Anantnag has been directed to conduct a detailed enquiry into the matter and furnish a detailed report in this regard within a period of 15 days. (AGENCIES)