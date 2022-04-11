Panchayat Secretariats set up in Satwari Block

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, April 11: In a major initiative, Panchayat Secretariats have been set up in each Panchayat of Block Satwari in Jammu district.

All these Panchayat Secretariats were inaugurated today by representatives of concerned Panchayats. These Panchayat Secretariats have been established after the directions received from higher authorities.

Government has launched 100-point program saturation activities as a part of celebration of Gram Swaraj Month. Establishment of Panchayat Secretariats is one of the key points of this 100-point program.

These Panchayat Secretariats have been set up for the benefit of general public as officials from line departments will sit in the Panchayat Secretariats and listen to the grievances of the general public

The initiative is driven by PRI participation with all the line departments facilitating it. Another facet of the program is to operationalize common public infrastructure where common people can have access to various services of RDD, Revenue, PHE, Health, etc.