Pakistani Rangers violate ceasefire in Kathua district

JAMMU: Pakistani Rangers opened fire on border out posts (BoPs) along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, sources said on Tuesday.

BSF troops guarding the border retaliated, resulting in exchanges, the sources said.

They said Pakistani Rangers fired from machine guns at forward BoPs of Chandwa and Karol Matraya in Hiranagar sector on Monday night.

There were no casualties in the firing. (AGENCIES)