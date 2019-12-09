Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Search
Mon December 9, 2019 | Updated 04:55 PM IST |
Home
|
Sitemap
|
Rss Feed
Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K
Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Trending Now
43 killed in 2nd deadliest fire incident in Delhi
11 Core Groups formed on terror, radicalization, other issues
Fog engulfs Kashmir, all flights cancelled
Non-adherence to fire safety measures noticed in large number of hotels in J&K
New Assembly complex jumps 6 deadlines, project cost escalates to Rs 195 cr in 8 yrs
E-Paper
Home
News
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Shahpur sector of Poonch district
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Shahpur sector of Poonch district
By
Daily Excelsior
-
09/12/2019
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Lt Guv G C Murmu dedicates 72m long Draj Bridge in Rajouri sector to the nation
For second straight day, all flights remain cancelled at Srinagar airport
43 Dead in Fire at Luggage manufacturing Factory in Delhi
Lt Guv reviews preparations for J&K Global Investors’ Summit
Jammu Police introduces ‘special helpline vehicle’ for females to reach destination in night hours
HM militant surrenders before BSF in Kashmir
Over 400 youths from J-K inducted into Army
IED defused by security forces in Kupwara
Heavy fog disrupts flight operations at Srinagar airport
Maruti Suzuki India to increase car prices from January 2020
Former JK Governor advisor K Vijay Kumar appointed as Senior Security Advisor in MHA
Indian citizenship to those facing persecution at home will assure them of better lives: PM
Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:
Editorial
Creation of sports infrastructure
Daily Excelsior
-
09/12/2019
Air connectivity Scheme
Daily Excelsior
-
09/12/2019
Total mismanagement muddles MGNREGA
Daily Excelsior
-
08/12/2019
J&K prisoners lodged in different jails
Daily Excelsior
-
08/12/2019
350 villages but no mobile coverage
Daily Excelsior
-
07/12/2019
Glaring apathy towards solar power
Daily Excelsior
-
07/12/2019
Facebook
Instagram
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
Copyright © 2019 DailyExcelsior All Rights Reserved.
Designed Developed & Hosted by Pugmarks.
Edit with Live CSS
.page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-112 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-114 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2178 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6722 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2192 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2188 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2180 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2185 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-219524 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .desk { display:block !important; } .mobi { display:none !important; } @media only screen and (max-width: 672px) { .desk { display:none !important; } .mobi { display:block !important; } }
Editorial
Creation of sports infrastructure
Air connectivity Scheme
Total mismanagement muddles MGNREGA
J&K prisoners lodged in different jails
350 villages but no mobile coverage
Glaring apathy towards solar power