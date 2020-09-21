Pakistan targeting Indian professionals working in Afghanistan: India

NEW DELHI: India on Monday said Pakistan was targeting Indian professionals working in Afghanistan through a variety of ways and several of them engaged in various development projects have been attacked and kidnapped over the past 12 years.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, replying to a question in Lok Sabha, said Pakistan attempted to designate four Indian nationals, who had previously worked in Afghanistan, as terrorists under UN Security Council resolution 1267.

“However, the 1267 Sanctions Committee, based on its internal procedures, has not approved the request,” he said.

Muraleedharan said Pakistan has been targeting Indian professionals working in Afghanistan in a variety of ways. (AGENCIES)