Pakistan should stop systematic persecution of its religious minorities: India at UNHRC

GENEVA: India on Tuesday described Pakistan as “epicentre of global terrorism” and asked Islamabad to exercise “good neighbourliness” and stop systematic persecution of its religious minorities.

In India’s Right to Reply at the 43rd Session of UN Human Rights Council here, First Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, Vimarsh Aryan, said the pathetic situation of minorities in Pakistan is well known where the systematic misuse of blasphemy laws has condemned their lives utterly miserable.

“A country that categorizes its minority communities into second or third tiers of citizenship is evoked with sudden sympathy for minorities in other countries,” Aryan said. (AGENCIES)