Pakistan shells in Degwar, Qasba sectors of Poonch

JAMMU : Pakistan Army on Tuesday morning yet again violated the ceasefire in Degwar and Qasba sectors of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence spokesperson here said that at about 1000 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Degwar and Qasba sectors in Poonch.

“Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” he added.

On Monday, Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire twice in less than 12 hours along the Line of Control in Mendhar and Mankote areas of Poonch district.

However, in strong retaliatory action by Indian troops, a Pakistani soldier was also killed and eight suffered injuries across the border on Monday evening, sources said. (AGENCIES)