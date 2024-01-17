Pakistan Recalls Ambassador To Iran Over Missile & Drone Attack On Terror Bases In Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17: Pakistan on Wednesday recalled its ambassador to Iran and suspended all planned high-level bilateral visits in the coming days, a day after Tehran launched an unprecedented missile and drone strikes on what it claimed were terrorist bases of a Sunni militant group in the restive Balochistan province.

Two bases of Balochi militant group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported, a day after Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.

“Last night’s unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever,” the Foreign Office said.

“Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” it said, adding that Pakistan has conveyed this message to the Iranian Government.

“We have also informed them that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being. We have also decided to suspend all high level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in coming days,” it added. (Agencies)