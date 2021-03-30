Pakistan PM Imran Khan writes to PM Modi, mentions J&K, talks of peace and stability

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for conveying greetings on Pakistan Day. Khan talked about Jammu and Kashmir, and peace between India and Pakistan.

“I thank you for your letter conveying greetings on Pakistan Day. The people of Pakistan commemorate this day by paying tribute to the wisdom and foresight of our founding fathers in envisioning an independent, sovereign state where they could live in freedom and realise their full potential,” Khan said in his letter.

“The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours including India. We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” he said.

Further, Khan said that creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue.

He also conveyed his wishes for the people of India in the fight against the Covid pandemic. (AGENCY)