Pakistan PM calls for exposing forces of uncertainty and instability

ISLAMABAD, July 14: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasised the need to expose elements spreading uncertainty and instability in the country, as his cash-strapped government was facing the heat from jailed former premier Imran Khan’s party.

Sharif made these remarks on Saturday in an apparent reference to the opposition during a meeting with the Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the Senate and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the ARY News reported.

Without naming any party, the prime minister stressed that the government as well as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) must pay attention to evolve an effective strategy to let down the organised campaign against the government, state and national security institutions.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has been opposing the government on all fronts, alleging that the PML-N stole the people’s mandate in the general election on February 8.

While congratulating Senator Irfan Siddiqui on being elected as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, the prime minister hoped that the Foreign Affairs Committee under his leadership would pay special attention to promoting a positive, peaceful and constructive image of Pakistan in the world. (PTI)