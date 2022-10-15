Pakistan one of the most dangerous nations: Biden

WASHINGTON, Oct 15:US President Joe Biden has called Pakistan one of the most dangerous nations in the world.

Biden was speaking at a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Friday, when he asserted “The world is changing rapidly, so much so that it is beyond control, not because of any one single individual or one nation though,” the US media reported.

He said this while talking about the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the world as well as US’ relationship with other countries. He also pondered on America’s equation with Pakistan and China.

On Pakistan, Biden said maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. He explained his comments adding “Nuclear weapons without any cohesion. Reflecting on his relationship with China, Biden said his predecessor Barack Obama had assigned him the task of engaging with Xi Jinping.

I’ve spent more time with Xi Jinping than any person in any head of state in America (or) in the world. I spent over they keep count of it 78 hours’ worth.

“Of that, 68 were in person, over the last 10 years, because Barack knew that he couldn’t be dealing with a Vice President. And so, he assigned me,” the US president said.

This is a guy who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems, Biden said about Xi.

The US President said Vladimir Putin’s aim was to split North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“One thing that Putin decided counted on was us splitting NATO. Not a joke. Splitting NATO. And look what’s happening. Look what’s happening in the eastern front of NATO.”

His comments came on the same day, as Putin’s who at an Astana event said he had no wish of engaging with Biden.

(UNI)