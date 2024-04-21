Head Master Arrested Along With Pistol, Grenade In J&K’s Poonch: Police

JAMMU, Apr 21: An Over Ground Workers (OGW) by profession head master was arrested along with pistol and grenade in Surankote area of Poonch district on Sunday.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Officials told that a joint operation was launched by Police and army, during searches an OGW namely Qamaduddin was arrested. From his house one pistol and a grenade was also recovered.

By profession he is working as head master in a local school, the officials said.

In a joint operation, launched by the 39 RR of 6 Sector, Romeo Force with JKP and SOG Poonch in Hari Budha, a registered Over-Ground Worker (OGW) named Qamaruddin who is the headmaster in school is caught with a foreign-made pistol and grenades in his house. The consignment recovered is suspected to be used to disturb the upcoming election in the Poonch area. The search is still in progress. Two Chinese grenades and one Pakistan-made pistol were recovered from the OGW.

Meanwhile, police has started investigation in this regard and an FIR has been lodged in a local police station.