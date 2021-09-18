Pakistan drone spotted by BSF in Punjab’s Dera Baba Nanak

New Delhi, Sept 18: Border Security Force (BSF) jawans spotted another drone in close proximity near the India-Pakistan border at Dera Baba Nanak of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on Thursday, according to sources in the paramilitary force.

The BSF sources said that the drone was observed between 8.30 p.m. to 8.40 p.m on Thursday across the Internation Border (IB) fence.

“The drone returned soon after the BSF troops deployed at the border fired more than two rounds of bullets targeting the object,” sources said.

Soon after the incident, a senior BSF official said that an alert was issued and a search operation was conducted near Dera Baba Nanak (DBN) check post.

The flying object had a blinking red and yellow light and was seen flying over at a height of approximately 400 metres above the ground, said the officer, adding “It was spotted by the BSF troops for a few seconds”.

The officer stated that the drone intrusion bid foiled by BSF troops was indicative of alertness and swift retaliatory action by the force on a drone intrusion from the Pakistan side.

In the beginning of August, two done-like objects were spotted by a few locals near the international border in the Hiranagar sector in Kathua district and the Ramgarh sector in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On July 29, suspected drones were spotted at three different places in the Jammu division– one near the International Border in Samba, the second near ITBP camp in Ghagwal in Samba district and the third drone activity was seen near an Army Camp in Bari Brahmana area of Samba district.

Drone sightings along the international border have increased in the wake of the drone attack on Air Force Station Jammu in June. Two explosions had rocked the high-security technical area of the station on the intervening night of June 26-27. Two Indian Air Force personnel sustained minor injuries.

On May 14, the BSF recovered an AK-47 rifle, a 9-mm pistol with a magazine and 15 rounds dropped by a Pakistani drone in the Samba sector of Jammu.

Earlier on April 24, BSF troops in the Arnia sector of Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir had foiled a drone intrusion bid by Pakistan on the International Border by firing upon two drones or UAVs that they observed entering from Pakistan side and compelled them to retreat.

The Centre has instructed all security agencies to be vigilant about any flying objects. (Agencies)